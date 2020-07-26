BPD issues 7 citations, impounds 5 vehicles in Saturday street racing crackdown

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department issued seven citations and impounded five vehicles on Saturday as part of a crackdown on street racing.

The department said that between 9:30 p.m. and 1 a.m., officers responded to several calls for service regarding street racing and made 13 related traffic stops, resulting in the citations and vehicle impounds.

The additional enforcement on Saturday was also focused on reckless driving. The department said that as a result of the operation, it has two ongoing investigations into vehicles that evaded officers in a reckless and wanton disregard for public safety.