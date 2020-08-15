BPD issues 5 citations, impounds 3 vehicles in street racing operation

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department issued five citations and impounded three vehicles on Friday in another street racing enforcement operation.

The department said officers responded to several calls for service regarding street racing between 9:30 p.m. and 1 a.m. The officers made five related traffic stops, which resulted in the citations and 30-day vehicle impounds for reckless driving and participating in a speed contest.

Anyone with information about illegal street racing is encouraged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.