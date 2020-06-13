BPD investigating truck burglary captured on home surveillance camera in south Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 17 News viewer hopes you recognize a thief who stole from his work truck right from his driveway.

The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating the burglary that was captured on a home surveillance camera in south Bakersfield early Friday morning.

The burglary took place in the 1200 block of Candace Avenue, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. The truck that was broken into belongs to DCB Electric.

The truck owner shared videos with 17 News that shows a man taking items from both sides of his truck. The man is holding a flashlight in his mouth as he goes through multiple compartments. He eventually gets into a car and drives away.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.