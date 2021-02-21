BPD investigating ‘swatting’ incident after caller falsely reported shooting, threatened to shoot officers

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating a call that led to a “swatting” incident early this morning.

The department said at around 3:07 a.m., officers were sent to the 11800 block of Harrington Street after receiving a call of a victim of a shooting. The caller said he shot his mother and that she was in need of an ambulance.

The caller also said that if he saw officers, he would shoot them before he would go to jail, according to the department.

Due to the nature of the call, BPD said 14 officers were sent to the area along with an armored vehicle to secure the location. The department said the residence was surrounded and the residents were ordered to exit the home.

After all of the occupants had exited, BPD said officers determined that no crime had occurred and that the residence had no apparent connection to the caller.

The department said the incident is now being investigated as a “swatting,” which is when a person makes a prank call reporting a high-risk emergency to activate SWAT teams that respond to the emergency.

It is a felony to falsely report an emergency that could result in great bodily injury or death. If convicted, a person may serve up to three years in prison and fines up to $10,000.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.