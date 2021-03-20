BPD investigating suspicious death in east Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating the suspicious death of a woman on Friday.

The department said at around 7:06 p.m., officers were sent to Brundage Lane near Oswell Street as part of a suspicious death investigation. When they arrived, officers found a woman who was suffering from obvious signs of physical trauma.

Emergency personnel were called to the scene and pronounced the woman dead, according to BPD.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to call the department at 661-327-7111.