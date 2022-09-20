BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a woman who is suspected of being involved in an auto theft.

The woman allegedly test-drove a vehicle using a stolen license on Sept. 5 at around 6:37 p.m., according to BPD. The woman never returned and the vehicle is reported as stolen.

According to the police department, the woman is described as 40 to 45 years old with short brown hair with green streaks.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Detective Looney at 661-326-3846 or BPD at 661-327-7111.