BPD investigating shooting in Southwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place in Southwest Bakersfield Tuesday night.

According to BPD, an adult female with a single gunshot wound arrived at an area hospital around 8:36 p.m. Tuesday night. BPD described the victim’s injuries as minor. The shooting may have occurred at Silver Creek Park near the basketball courts, according to BPD. There is no suspect information at this time.

This story will continue to be updated once more information becomes available.