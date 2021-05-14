UPDATE: 1 person wounded in south Bakersfield shooting

UPDATE (12:37 p.m.): One person was wounded in the shooting and suffered moderate injuries, according to BPD.

The department said it received a report of a shooting in the 1000 block of Sandra Drive at 11:04 a.m. No one has been arrested and there is no suspect information available at this time.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating a shooting on Sandra Drive just west of S. Chester Avenue.

