UPDATE: Man injured in south Bakersfield shooting

UPDATE: A man sustained minor injuries in the shooting and was taken to a local hospital for treatment, the Bakersfield Police Department said.

There is still no suspect information available. The area remains an active crime scene.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating a shooting in south Bakersfield this morning.

The department said the shooting happened at around 8:30 a.m. in the 2700 block of Morin Court. No information on victims or suspects is available at this time. This article will be updated once more information becomes available.

