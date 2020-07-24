BPD investigating shooting in south Bakersfield that injured 15-year-old

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured a 15-year-old in south Bakersfield on Friday.

According to BPD, the victim was traveling in a vehicle in the 10 block of Wilson Road when another vehicle pulled alongside and someone inside fired several times, hitting the teen. Officers were called to an area hospital around 12:47 a.m. where the teen is in stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.