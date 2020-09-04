UPDATE: BPD investigating drive-by shooting in south Bakersfield, two men wounded

UPDATE (12:10 p.m.) — Bakersfield Police says a drive-by shooting left two men wounded on Friday. The incident happened around 9:54 a.m. on El Alisal Street. The two victims were taken to area hospitals and are in stable condition, according to BPD. The victims were in a silver Toyota Camry with two other passengers. BPD says the other passengers were not injured.

Bakersfield Police says the suspects are two men who were driving a blue two-door Ford Mustang.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating a shooting in south Bakersfield on Friday. The shooting occurred on El Alisal Street, near White Lane and Hughes.

At least two people have been injured, according to BPD. One victim has major injuries and a second victim was located with minor injuries.

