UPDATE: Man killed in central Bakersfield shooting

UPDATE (12:48 p.m.): A man was killed in the shooting, according to BPD. No arrests have been made at this time.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating a shooting in central Bakersfield.

The department said at around 11:15 a.m., the shooting took place on Eye Street between Second and Third streets. At least one person has been wounded in the shooting. The severity of the wounds has not yet been disclosed. There is no suspect information at this time.

This article will be updated once more information is available.