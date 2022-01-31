BPD investigating shooting at Food Max in north Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred at the Food Max on Chester Avenue Monday morning.

Officers were dispatched around 9:20 a.m. for a shooting at the Food Max on Chester Avenue near Columbus Avenue, according to police.

Stella Hills Elementary School was briefly placed on lockdown due to the incident, but it now has been lifted, according to BPD.

There is no other information at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.