BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield Police Department is investigating a shooting Tuesday night in the 1900 block of California Avenue.

BPD said they responded to a call at 9:24 p.m. and found a man in the driveway of an apartment complex. The man had multiple gunshot wounds and major injuries, according to police. BPD said the man was transported to a hospital.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.