BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating an apparent murder-suicide after two bodies were found earlier this morning.

The department said at around 4:40 a.m., officers were sent to a residence in the 4600 block of Parkwood Court for a death investigation. When they arrived, the officers found the bodies of two adults along with a firearm in what is believed to be a murder-suicide.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.