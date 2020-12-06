BPD investigating possible homicide in northwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating a possible homicide at a residence near Discovery Elementary School in northwest Bakersfield.

The department said at around 4:53 a.m., it received a request for assistance from the Bakersfield Fire Department. BFD had responded to a call for help at a residence on Vaquero Avenue near Carriage Ranch Drive.

BPD said officers found a deceased person when they arrived at the residence. During an initial examination of the body, the department said it was determined that the death was likely a homicide. No information has been provided at this time about the nature of the person’s injuries.

This article will be updated once more information becomes available.