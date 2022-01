BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating a possible homicide in central Bakersfield Wednesday morning.

Around 7:55 a.m. officers were dispatched to the area of M and 10th Streets for a man down, according to police.

A homicide investigation is underway at this time, according to BPD.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.