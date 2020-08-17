BPD investigating officer-involved shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department has announced it is investigating an officer-involved shooting that took place shortly before noon in the area of P Street and Brundage Lane.

All lanes of travel in the area are blocked due to the investigation, BPD said. Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes and avoid the area.

This article will be updated once more information becomes available.

