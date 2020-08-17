BPD investigating officer-involved shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department has announced it is investigating an officer-involved shooting that took place shortly before noon in the area of P Street and Brundage Lane.

All lanes of travel in the area are blocked due to the investigation, BPD said. Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes and avoid the area.

We’re out at Brundage Ln. /P St. conducting an officer involved shooting investigation. Media staging will be on P St north of Brundage Ln., accessible by going south on P St. from California Ave. #OIS #Investigation #AvoidtheArea #RoadClosures pic.twitter.com/jktKAPdll8 — Bakersfield Police (@bakersfieldpd) August 17, 2020

