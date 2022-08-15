BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield police officer shot at but missed a man armed with a rock who allegedly tried to break into a southwest Bakersfield home Monday morning.

Martiniano Jimenez, 35, was taken into custody with the use of a Taser, Bakersfield police spokesman Sgt. Robert Pair said.

Police were called at about 5:20 a.m. to the area of Amazon Jade Street and Aquamarine Drive, near Ridgeview High, to a report of a man trying to force his way into a home, Pair said. An officer arrived and Jimenez ignored commands and walked toward the officer while holding a rock, according to a BPD release.

The officer fired. Jimenez was not hit, and another officer used a Taser on him. Police said body camera footage will be made available to the public at a later date.

Jimenez was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault, attempted burglary, felony vandalism and public intoxication, police said.

The officer who fired his gun is on paid administrative leave pending the investigation’s outcome.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the BPD at 661-327-7111.