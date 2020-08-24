BPD investigating homicide in south Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating a homicide in South Bakersfield that happened early Monday morning.

The department said at around 6:28 a.m., officers were sent to the 3100 block of Coventry Drive just south of the Valley Plaza Mall. When they arrived, the officers found a dead person. Details on how the person was killed have not been released.

BPD said a person is in custody in connection with the homicide.

This story will be updated once more information becomes available.

