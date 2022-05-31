BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating a shooting in south Bakersfield that left one dead.

Officers got a call about the incident on the 300 block of Houchin Road near Terrace Way just before noon on Tuesday, according to PulsePoint. Sergeant Robert Pair said the victim is an adult man.

Officials confirmed it was a shooting.

The victim was identified by the Kern County Coroner’s Office as Brian Deon Williams, 48. No arrests or suspect information is available at this time.

Officials said it’s an open and ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.