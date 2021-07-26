BPD investigating homicide in south Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating a homicide in south Bakersfield this morning.

The department said at around 1:23 a.m., officers were sent to the area of South Union Avenue and Terrace Way after receiving reports of an assault. When they arrived, the department said officers found a woman suffering from trauma. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

BPD didn’t specify what kind of injuries she had.

This article will be updated once more information is provided.