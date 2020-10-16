BPD investigating hit-and-run on 23rd Street and Chester Avenue

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield Police Department is investigating a hit and run that left a person with moderate injuries Thursday morning.

According to BPD, a vehicle struck a motorcycle around 10:11 a.m. Thursday on the corner of 23rd Street and Chester Avenue. The driver of the vehicle fled the scene, according to BPD. The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries. Police describe the vehicle as a white work truck with a built-in tool box and tool rack.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to call BPD at (661) 327-7111.