BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help identifying a man allegedly involved in a stabbing at a sports bar in southwest Bakersfield on Christmas Eve.

According to the police department, the incident happened at about 9:17 p.m. on Dec. 24 at the Sports and Spirits Bar on Ming Avenue.

The man was being escorted out of the business after refusing to show identification then he got a knife and stabbed a security guard, according to BPD. The security guard was left with non-life-threatening injury.

The suspected man then left in a white sedan, according to the police department. The man is described as being in his 20s, 5 feet and 7 inches tall, 130 pounds with a slim build. The night of the incident he was wearing a multicam Eagles jersey with the number 20 and a white long sleeve under, a green Eagles knit cap and white pants.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Detective Carlos Arvizu at 661-326-3953 or BPD at 661-327-7111.