BPD investigating assault on officer

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for more information on an incident where a patrol officer was allegedly attacked by a driver in Central Bakersfield.

It happened after 9 PM on March 3. The department says the suspect, 50-year-old Darrell Smith, pulled up alongside a patrol vehicle on Oak Street at California Avenue, and made several attempts to hit the patrol car with his own vehicle, including going in front of it and trying to back into it. BPD says the officer had to take evasive action in her own car to avoid being hit.

Assisting officers tried stopping Smith’s vehicle, but according to BPD he did not stop and led them on a pursuit. His car was disabled by “tire deflation devices” at Wible Road, south of Highway 223. BPD says “foam baton rounds” were used to shatter Smith’s windows because he refused to get out of the vehicle after he was stopped. He had to be treated for cuts caused by the broken glass, but BPD said no other force was used in his arrest.

He’s now facing multiple charges including aggravated assault on a peace officer. BPD is asking anyone with more information about the incident to contact them at (661) 327-7111.