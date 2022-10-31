BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help identifying two suspects who are allegedly involved in attempted grand theft of two off-road go-carts, according to the police department.

According to officials, the incident occurred on July 27 at about 4:45 p.m.on Hollins Street.

The first suspect is described as a Hispanic man, who is about 40 years old, 6 feet tall and 220 pounds, according to the police department. He was seen wearing brown pants and a white long-sleeve shirt.

The second suspect, who is pictured, is described as a Hispanic man in his mid to late 30s, he is 5 feet and 10 inches tall, according to officials. He has dark brown hair and a goatee and has numerous tattoos on his chest, arms and shoulders.

The second suspect allegedly involved in grand theft, according to BPD. (BPD)

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective C. Boyer at 661-679-0145 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.