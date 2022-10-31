BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help identifying two suspects who are allegedly involved in attempted grand theft of two off-road go-carts, according to the police department.
According to officials, the incident occurred on July 27 at about 4:45 p.m.on Hollins Street.
The first suspect is described as a Hispanic man, who is about 40 years old, 6 feet tall and 220 pounds, according to the police department. He was seen wearing brown pants and a white long-sleeve shirt.
The second suspect, who is pictured, is described as a Hispanic man in his mid to late 30s, he is 5 feet and 10 inches tall, according to officials. He has dark brown hair and a goatee and has numerous tattoos on his chest, arms and shoulders.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective C. Boyer at 661-679-0145 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.