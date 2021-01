BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man arrested in Kern County recently is accused of killing a man he'd brought over to his mother's apartment in Las Vegas, not long after he'd already been convicted of crimes in Kern County.

Las Vegas court documents show Raymond James Berry (charged under the name Barry James Raymond, an alias listed in Kern County court records) is wanted for the murder of Jacqwan Rankin on December 13. Rankin was shot in the head inside an apartment just east of the MGM Grand. The documents say Berry's mother and brother were inside when he allegedly shot Rankin, reportedly after an altercation. The two were not harmed and escaped to a neighboring unit after the shooting. Berry was arrested over two weeks later in Bakersfield.