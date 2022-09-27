BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating a suspicious death in the 1900 block of V Street in Downtown Bakersfield, according to a news release.

Officers said they were flagged down regarding an adult woman down just after 11 p.m. Monday night. When they arrived, officers said they located the unresponsive woman in the roadway, according to BPD.

The victim was declared dead at the scene. Detectives responded and assumed the investigation, the release said.

The identity and cause of death of the victim will be released at a later time.

Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to call Detective R. Petris at 661-326-3554 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.