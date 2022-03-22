BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — There was a heavy police presence near the DMV in Downtown Bakersfield Tuesday evening.

Bakersfield Police officers got a call from a shooting victim located at 2011 Union Avenue who said they were shot at Golden State and F street. Police located the scene at Golden State and F street at 5:26 p.m.

Officers said through an investigation, they determined the occupants of two vehicles got into an argument and shot at one another.

Both vehicles were described as light-colored sedans. Both fled in separate directions.

Officials said this incident is not believed to be related to the shooting at California Avenue and P Street that happened Tuesday evening as well.

This investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information should call the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.