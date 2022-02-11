BPD investigates shooting at Fastrip north of downtown Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was critically wounded after being shot at a Fastrip on 34th Street Friday morning, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

The shooting happened at around 10 a.m. at the Fastrip located on 34th and Q Streets, according to BPD. The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Bakersfield Police said the department received a call via SpotShotter activation.

A witness told 17 News the man was pumping gas when a single shot was fired at him. The shot took out the driver’s side window.

The investigation is ongoing and there is no suspect information at this time, according to BPD.

If you have any information on the shooting, call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more information.