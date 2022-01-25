BPD investigates robbery at Valley Strong Credit Union in southwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating a robbery that happened at the Valley Strong Credit Union on Panama Lane on Nov. 10, 2021.

Officers said the suspect forcefully took $200 from an elderly victim and ran from the bank on Panama Lane near Stine Road.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, possibly a juvenile or late teens with black hair. The suspect was wearing dark jeans, a brown hooded sweatshirt with a red and white “JUICE WRLD” logo on the front and dark colored shoes at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information on this case is should call Detective Chris Peck at (661) 326-3519 or the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.