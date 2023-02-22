BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating threats of a shooting targeting Bakersfield High School allegedly made by two juveniles in New York over a video game, according to a news release from the department.

Multiple BPD and Kern High School District Police officers responded to Bakersfield High School for a threat of a mass shooting around 3:34 p.m. on Tuesday.

Officers said the threat was made via Skype and the caller advised they were armed with a rifle and going to shoot as many students as possible. School had already let out for the day, but remaining students and staff on campus were placed on lockdown.

BPD’s preliminary investigation revealed the internet protocol address (I.P.) of the Skype call, with the assistance of authorities in New York state, identified the alleged threat makers as a 10 and 14-year-old juveniles in Utica, New York, the release said.

The juveniles said that the threat stemmed from an argument between juveniles, one of whom lives in Bakersfield, on the popular gaming platform Roblox.

BPD determined the threat to not be credible. The investigation is ongoing.