BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating two shootings in central Bakersfield that left one woman injured on V Street and two men injured on 19th Street.

According to the police department, officers were flagged down by the victim of a shooting near 3rd and V streets at about 1:54 a.m. Sunday. The woman was transported to a local hospital and is in stable condition.

Police say the woman was approached by a man wearing dark clothing who attempted to rob the victim. The woman resisted and was arrested.

The suspect then fled the area, according to the police department.

Police say officers were flagged down at what they believe was an unrelated shooting on 19th Street at about 2:06 a.m. Sunday.

Officers were flagged down by two men who sustained gunshot injuries from a shooting on 19th Street, according to BPD. Both men were transported to a local hospital and are in stable condition.

The victims were allegedly entering their vehicle when a subject discharged a firearm at them, according to police. There is no public suspect description.

Police do not believe these two shootings were related.