BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An apparent threat made to “Highland High School” was intended for a school in Palmdale, not Bakersfield, the police department said.

BPD’s investigation revealed the school shooting threats made on Instagram against “Highland High” were tracked to Los Angeles County and were actually directed at Highland High School in Palmdale, according to the release.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department confirmed to BPD that the suspect had already been apprehended and taken into custody.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call Bakersfield Police at 661-327-7111.