BPD impounds 8 vehicles, issues 8 citations in street racing operation

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department issued eight citations and impounded eight vehicles on Saturday as part of another street racing operation.

The department said that between 9:30 p.m. and 1 a.m., officers responded to several calls for service regarding street racing and made 11 related traffic stops, resulting in the citations and impounded vehicles.

The vehicles were impounded for reckless driving rather that street racing, BPD said. They will be impounded for a period of 30 days.

Anyone with information on illegal street racing is encouraged to call BPD at 661-327- 7111.