BPD identifies sticker on vehicle suspected in fatal 2020 hit-and-run near CSUB

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are one step closer in locating a vehicle involved in last July’s fatal hit-and-run near Cal State Bakersfield.

Chain Cohn Stiles said the Bakersfield Police Department has been able to identify a Proposition 65 warning sticker on the driver’s side of the vehicle, described as a 2013-2019 dark gray Nissan Sentra. The law firm said CarMax confirmed that the sticker is the same kind that they place on the driver’s side window of their vehicles.

On July 22, 65-year-old Debbie Geneau was killed when a ​crash involving two other cars in the area of Stockdale Highway and Don Hart Drive caused one vehicle to launch off the center divider and land straight onto her car. The driver who caused the crash fled the scene.

Geneau’s family is still offering a $7,500 reward for information that leads to the identification or location of the driver.

“We all hope that someone has seen this dark gray Nissan, with this Prop. 65 sticker on the driver’s side windshield, and will provide information that will lead to the suspect,” said Attorney Matt Clark. “We hope this new information will help get the Geneau family justice, and ultimately, closure.”

Anyone with information is urged to call 661-326-3967 or the Kern Secret Witness line at 661-322-4040.