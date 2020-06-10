BPD identifies person of interest who may have information on shooting death of 17-year-old

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police have identified a person of interest they believe was in a vehicle with a teen who was shot and killed over the weekend.

Tyrin Anthony Turner, 18, is not suspected of killing Kevin Mallard, but detectives say he may have information that could help with the investigation into Mallard’s death.

Turner fled from the scene after the shooting Saturday night in the 2600 block of Edmonton Street and detectives have been unable to reach him, according to police. He’s described as black, 5-foot-9 and 142 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police said officers were called to Edmonton Street at about 10:35 p.m. to reports of shots fired and found Mallard wounded in a car in an alley. The teen was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Anyone with information that can assist investigators in contacting Turner, or who has other information related to the investigation is asked to call

Detective Tommy Hernandez at 326-3501 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.