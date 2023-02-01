BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department on Wednesday identified the three officers who fired their guns during an hours-long standoff last month in a southwest Bakersfield neighborhood.

Sergeant John Rodrigues, Officer Riley Ludeke and Officer Isaak Beltran, per standard departmental procedure, were placed on paid administrative leave while their use of force was investigated, police said. Rodrigues has been with the BPD for 24 years, and Ludeke and Beltran have each served two years.

The officers fired after a domestic violence suspect shot at police with an AR-15-style rifle, according to court documents that became available this week. A six-hour standoff ensued with the suspect firing sporadically from inside a home on Cibola Drive, police said.

Neither the suspect nor police were injured, but reports say a neighbor suffered a graze wound to his cheek.

Ricardo Firo, 59, surrendered after police deployed tear gas, according to the reports. He’s being held without bail on multiple counts of attempted murder and assault with a gun on a peace officer, among other offenses.

On Wednesday, Firo’s preliminary hearing was moved to April 5.