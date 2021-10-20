BPD homicide investigation in north Bakersfield

Homicide detectives with the Bakersfield Police Department are investigating a shooting in north Bakersfield.

Officers were dispatched to the 800 block 31st Street for a ShotSpotter activation around 1:44 p.m., according to BPD. When officers arrived they located a man who had been shot at least once and was pronounced dead at the scene.

There is no suspect information at this time.

If you have any information regarding this case call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.

