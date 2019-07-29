BPD giving away limited number of anti-theft devices to owners of certain vehicles

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are giving away a limited number of steering wheel locks — called “The Club” — to owners of certain types of vehicles, the department said Monday.

The devices will be given to registered owners of 1995-to-1999 manufactured Honda Accord, Honda Civic and Acura Integra cars and Chevy Silverado and GMC Sierra pickups.

To get one, go to BPD headquarters at 1601 Truxtun Ave. with one of the listed vehicles and a copy of the vehicle’s valid registration. The registered owner must be present, have their ID and be a resident of Bakersfield.