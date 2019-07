BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department’s gang unit more than doubled its felony and misdemeanor arrests in May compared to May 2018.

According to recently released statistics, the unit made 66 felony arrests in May compared to 32 in May of last year, and 69 misdemeanor arrests compared to 20 for May 2018.

Regarding gang violence, police said there were 23 shootings and seven homicides this May compared to 20 shootings and eight homicides in May of last year.