BPD forms cold case sex assault unit, makes arrest in 2013 case

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department has formed a cold case sexual assault unit and made an arrest in a rape that occurred near Valley Plaza mall in 2013.

The formation of the unit comes after the BPD completed a mandatory untested rape kit audit for the Department of Justice in which it had to submit all untested kits.

Before 2015, DNA tests took longer and the crime lab was more strict about how much evidence detectives could submit. Huge backlogs of untested rape kits grew at agencies across the state.

From 2000 to 2015, the BPD has 419 untested rape kits. The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has 555 untested kits during the same period.

Things have changed since then.

In 2017, the statute of limitations for rape cases was eliminated, and the state has strongly suggested every rape kit should be tested.

There is no legal requirement for anything to be done about the backlogged kits, but Bakersfield police said they came to realize some cases — including the Valley Plaza one — should have been handled differently, and the rape kits in those cases should have been tested.

“It’s not that any investigation is more important than the other, but there are other resources that are available on some cases that aren’t for others,” Sgt. Sean Morphis said.

In response to the audit and the success of the department’s cold case murder unit, the department created the cold case sexual assault unit and assigned Detective Santos Luevano to review old cases. He has submitted 18 backlogged kits this year and has received DNA hits on five cases.

That work led to the department arresting a suspect in the stranger rape that occurred near Valley Plaza six years ago.

A break in the case

It was a warm night in July 2013 when the 19-year-old woman left Valley Plaza, made her way through the parking lot and began walking home.

She didn’t get far.

About a half mile from the mall, a car pulled up behind her and a man in the passenger side got out. She tried to run, but the man caught her and dragged her into the vehicle, where he sexually assaulted her.

The man threw her out onto the road. She went to a hospital and underwent a lengthy sexual assault examination where evidence was collected and preserved.

That collected evidence makes up the rape kit, which is sent from the hospital to law enforcement for testing.

The BPD isn’t sugarcoating things in this case — it says the woman’s rape kit should have been tested immediately.

The testing of the kit this year showed a DNA match for Christopher Hansbrough in the criminal offender database, CODIS.

Police arrested Hansbrough, 31, on Tuesday. He’s held on $1 million bail and is next due in court Sept. 10.

Detectives are still looking for driver of the vehicle Hansbrough was in. Anyone with information is asked to call the BPD at 327-7111.

Why kits sat untested

There were several reasons why untested rape kits piled up at law enforcement agencies.

Of the BPD’s untested kits, 111 were taken from victims who declined to seek prosecution. Another 111 were from victims whose cases were adjudicated without the kits.

A total of 165 kits involved cases where the allegations could not be substantiated and there wasn’t enough evidence to prosecute, police said. And 32 untested kits were listed as “other.”

Most kits weren’t tested because the suspect and victim knew each other and the suspect claimed the sex was consensual. The presence of the suspect’s DNA was considered essentially irrelevant in those cases.

“It’s a huge challenge being able to look at a case and evaluate the viability of it knowing that there is a real human victim that’s part of this, and I have to evaluate the viability of this case to go forward,” Morphis said.

Other cities around the country are seeing huge benefits from testing backlogged kits. In one county in Ohio, more than 10 percent of backlogged kits have been linked to serial rapists.

And the work being done to clear the backlogs of untested kits in Cleveland, Detroit and Memphis resulted in the identification of more than 1,300 suspected serial rapists. The offenders linked to kits in those three cities alone have committed rapes and other violent crimes in 40 other states.

Regarding the impact of these cases, Sgt. Joe Mullins said, “The worst crimes anybody can suffer are of course murder and sexual assaults … It’s just an unfortunate matter of fact that we can do everything possible and the case may still not have closure — but we have to be sure that we’ve done everything possible.”

Senate Bill 22 is currently pending and would require all rape kits as of 2020 to be sent to a lab within 20 days, and tested within 120 days.

If you are a sexual assault victim and agreed to a rape kit you are entitled by California law to the sexual assault victim’s DNA Bill of Rights. That gives you the right, upon request, to know the status of your rape kit.

It also requires law enforcement to provide you with written notice if they decide not to test your kit.