BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department and California Highway Patrol’s Kern County Auto Theft Task Force arrested a man Thursday on suspicion of operating a chop shop, a place where stolen vehicles are dismantled so they can be sold for parts.

BPD and CHP arrested Francisco Valencia, 27, at a business called Moraless Auto and Truck Mechanic located at 128 East Terrace Way. Officers found and recovered three partially dismantled stolen vehicles, several stolen vehicle engines, transmissions, car parts and 43 catalytic converters.

Officers also arrested Valencia for possession of stolen property, possession of stolen vehicles, possession of burglary tools and possession of methamphetamine.

Valencia had been previously arrested by BPD for purchasing stolen catalytic converters. During a search warrant at his residence, officers recovered 63 catalytic converters, a stolen vehicle trailer and 3 pounds of marijuana.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact BPD at 661-327-7111.