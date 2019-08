BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police will hold a DUI checkpoint Tuesday at an undisclosed location within city limits.

The checkpoint is scheduled from 6 p.m. to midnight, police said.

“The deterrent effect of DUI checkpoints is a proven resource in reducing the number of persons killed and injured in alcohol- or-drug-involved crashes,” a Bakersfield Police Department news release said.

Anyone who sees a suspected drunken driver is asked to call 911.