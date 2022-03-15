BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department announced they cited two people for buying alcohol for minors as part of a statewide undercover operation.

On March 12, the Bakersfield police said its Vice Unit visited three alcohol retail establishments in Bakersfield, and 36 people were contacted by minors to buy alcohol. Of the 36, two gave alcohol and were issued citations.

The operation was part of a statewide Decoy Shoulder Tap Operation to reduce the availability of alcohol to minors.

Through the program, a person under the age of 21, accompanied by a police officer, stands outside of a liquor or convenience store and asks a customer to buy them alcohol. If the customer agrees to purchase the alcohol after the underage person has made it clear they cannot make the purchase themselves because they are underage, officers arrest and cite them for providing alcohol to minors.