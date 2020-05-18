BPD cites 13 drivers, impounds five vehicles in weekend street-racing crackdown

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department continues to crack down on illegal street-racing activity.

On Saturday between 8:30 p.m. and 1 a.m., officers responded to several calls for service regarding street racing and made 24 related traffic stops. Those stops led to 13 citations, and five vehicle impounds.

This was the second Saturday in a row that the department has stepped up enforcement regarding illegal street racing.

Efforts to impact street-racing activity in the community through education and

enforcement are ongoing, the department said.

Anyone with information regarding illegal street racing is encouraged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.