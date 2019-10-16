BPD chief to give update on search for accused child killer Jeremy King

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield Police Chief Lyle Martin will provide a brief statement regarding the search for Jeremy King, indicted on a murder charge in the death of 5-year-old Kason Guyton, at 3 p.m. at department headquarters.

King eluded authorities early Wednesday following a brief chase.

Last month, King and Jonathan Rae Knight were indicted on multiple felonies including murder in the February 2017 shooting that killed Kason as he sat in the backseat of a car traveling on California Avenue.

Knight was arrested in August in connection with a shooting in a southwest Bakersfield neighborhood and remains held without bail.