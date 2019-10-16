BPD Chief Lyle Martin asks the public for help in finding accused child killer

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield Police Chief Lyle Martin is asking for the public’s help in locating Jeremy King, a suspect in the death of 5-year-old Kason Guyton.

Kason Guyton

There is a $10,000 reward being offered by Secret Witness for information leading to King’s arrest. He is considered armed and dangerous.

King and Jonathan Rae Knight were indicted last month on murder and other charges in Kason’s shooting death in February 2017. Gunfire struck the boy as he sat in the backseat of a car traveling on California Avenue.

King escaped capture early Wednesday.

Around 2 a.m., officers noticed King traveling in a red Dodge Charger driven by Tanesa Thomas, police said. Thomas fled when police tried to stop her in the area of Hughes Lane and South Myrtle Street.

By the time police caught up, King had run from the vehicle. Officers arrested Thomas and canvassed the area for King but did not find him.

The car Kason was traveling in was driven by his mother’s boyfriend, an East Side Crips gang member who is believed to have been the intended target. Kason’s brother, who was 7 at the time, was wounded in the shooting.

King is described as 6-foot-2 and 168 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call BPD at 327-7111 or Secret Witness at 322-4040.