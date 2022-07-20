BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is searching for a suspect related to a carjacking that happened on July 5.

The incident happened on the 300 block of Union Avenue. Officials said the suspect in question was armed with a baseball bat.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man, age 25 to 35, with a dark complexion and heavy build. Officials said he was driving a black Toyota 4-Runner.

Anyone with information should call Detective J. Felgenhauer (661) 326-3559 or BPD at (661) 327-7111.