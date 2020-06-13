BPD car catches on fire while responding to call

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – A Bakersfield police car was caught on fire after it was parked on dry grass while officers responded to a call in Northeast Bakersfield Saturday morning.

BPD said at around 7:12 a.m., officers responded to a domestic disturbance in the 4200 block of Tierra Verde Street.

Police said the reporting party advised that her ex-boyfriend was causing a disturbance and she believed he was possibly under the influence of drugs.

A record check revealed the suspect had an outstanding misdemeanor arrest warrant, according to Bakersfield police.

BPD said an officer attempted to contact the suspect in a field near West Columbus Street and Union Avenue. The suspect fled on foot when he observed the officer approaching.

According to police, the officer stopped his vehicle in an area of the field that had tall, dry grass and pursued the suspect on foot. The heat from the undercarriage of the vehicle ignited the dry grass and the vehicle quickly became fully engulfed in flames.

The Bakersfield Fire Department responded and extinguished the fire, said BPD.

Officers apprehended the suspect after a brief foot pursuit, according to Bakersfield police.

Police said no injuries were sustained as a result of the fire.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.